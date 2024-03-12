Chelsea Wolfe Shares Mesmerizing Live Performance Video For “Dusk”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 12th, 2024 - 11:49 AM

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Musician, Chelsea Wolfe, recently released an acoustic performance of her song “Dusk” from her latest album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She. The video is set upon a beautifully rocky hill in Chingaza National Park, just outside of Bogata, Colombia, clad with just Wolfe and her guitar. In the music video, shots transition between the cloudy mountains decorated by the sun setting and shots of Wolfe herself playing her dismal yet peaceful tune. Wolfe’s soft voice is welcomed by the gentle blue clouds and sky that transforms between colors right in front of your eyes. Nature sounds such as frogs and bugs fill the background noise as the camera steadily zooms out displaying just how small Wolfe is in relation to the mountains around her. The camera ultimately zooms back in on Wolfe and the sun sets as the song comes to a close, creating a sound resolution between the music and the setting. This acoustic performance was shot and directed by George Gallardo Kattah. Wolfe also recorded the music videos “Whispers in the Echo Chamber” and “Tunnel Lights” in this location with the same director.

This music video release welcomes the beginning of her North American tour that starts today, March 12th. This tour will span until March 30th in North America and will pack back up on April 18th for her European and UK tour. This second leg of the tour goes until June 29th.

