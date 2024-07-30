Chelsea Wolfe Announces New EP UNDONE For August 2024 Release, Shares Crosses Rendition Of “Tunnel Lights”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Chelsea Wolfe, has announced the UNDONE EP will be out on August 30 through Loma Vista. The upcoming EP has remixes from ††† (Crosses), Full of Hell, Justin K Broadrick, Boy Harsher and other artists. Along with the upcoming release of UNDONE, Wolfe has shared “Tunnel Lights (††† Remix)” that features guest vocalist Chino Moreno.

As for the music, “Tunnel Lights (††† Remix)” turns the dramatic, clattering trip hop tune into a spooky duet with Shaun Lopez’s industrial beats bringing a newfound intensity to the ditty. Also, each musical vibe brings a beat that will cause some people to dance as the music blares from their speakers.

UNDONE Track List

1. Dusk (Ash Koosha Remix)

2. Eyes Like Nightshade (Full of Hell Remix)

3. House of Self-Undoing (Boy Harsher Remix)

4. Everything Turns Blue (Justin K Broadrick Remix)

5. Whispers In The Echo Chamber (Forest Swords Remix)

6. Tunnel Lights (††† Remix)

