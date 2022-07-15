Zakk Wylde & Charlie Benante Reportedly Joining Pantera On 2023 Reunion Tour

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 15th, 2022 - 2:16 PM

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

On July 13th, news broke that surviving members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown would resurrect their heavy metal band Pantera for a 2023 tour. Now, the latest reports from Billboard suggest that frontman of Black Label Society Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante will fill the band’s guitar and drum positions held by late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

Billboard cites a source close to the band as confirming that Wylde and Benante will be joining the band. The report also reveals that Pantera will headline major North American and European festivals next year, as well as perform in headlining shows. The report further writes that the estates of Dimebag and Vinnie Paul have given the tour their blessings.

Wylde, who is also a touring guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, has been mentioned before as a potential candidate for Pantera, should they decide to reunite. According to Heavy Consequence, Wylde said it would be an honor to get the call. Contradictory to the band’s final decision, Brown squashed the idea, telling eonmusic, “It wouldn’t be Zakk Wylde, I guarantee you that. I’ve just put it out there so we can get on past it.”

Both Wyld and Benante had a long friendship with the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Benante has been a member of Anthrax for almost 40 years and is considered by many as one of the best metal drummers of all time.

Coincidentally, Benante and Wylde will be touring together in less than two weeks, when Anthrax and Black Label Society begin their joint North American tour. Fans currently await details and dates for the 2023 Pantera tour.