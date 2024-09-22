The Cure Shares Snippet From New Single “Alone”

Home News Lily Meline September 22nd, 2024 - 1:33 PM

The notorious new wave band, The Cure, is set to release their newest album, Songs of a Lost World, later this year on November 1st. This news came as a relief to fans who had been scouring the album’s website for clues and codes that might reveal details of what the album has in store. The aforementioned release date had been a topic of debate for at least the past week, so now that the mystery has been solved, what else do fans have to contemplate?

Well, for the fans following the band on WhatsApp and/or subscribed to their mailing list, they were sent an ominous link with lyrics for a new song entitled “Alone.” Later, on the website, a button popped up labeled “CLICK TO BEGIN.” When pressed, the button would lead to a video recording of the band’s guitarist, Robert Smith, performing fifteen seconds of the song with his own vocals.

A fan on The Cure’s Subreddit was kind enough to post the snippet to be viewed directly:

The song has yet to be released in full, so fans will have to subsist on the little they’ve been provided until then. Hopefully, it’ll be sometime before November, but if this whole situation proves anything, it’s that the band likes to be tricky.

Sources provided by Brooklyn Vegan.