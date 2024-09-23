The Cure Announce Arrival Of First New Song In 16 Years “Alone”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 23rd, 2024 - 3:54 PM

According to nme.com, The Cure has shared details for their comeback single, “Alone.” The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming album, Songs Of A Lost World, which will be released on September, 26 throughFiction/Polydor. The single will debut on Mary Anne Hobbs’s BBC Radio 6Music show at 12 p.m. BST with further “details about the album” also being released that day, according to a press release.

ALONE

OUT SEPT 26 | 12PM BST | 7AM EST | 9PM AEST

EXCLUSIVE FIRST PLAY WITH #MARYANNEHOBBS @BBC6Music pic.twitter.com/CZbqle5coE — The Cure (@thecure) September 23, 2024

For those who signed up to the band’s site and joined their Whatsapp community, a message was sent out which read: “Want to hear ‘Alone’?”. It was sent with the option to click ‘Yes’ or ‘No.” Anyone who clicked “Yes” received a 12 second audio clip, alongside a message saying that they could “discover more at songsofalost.world.”

In the preview, the sound seemed to capture the same essence as The Cure’s earlier discography. The music fades in before erupting into an ambient guitar verse and a dramatic drum melody. Those who logged into the site got to see a slow and ghostly guitar riff, as the vocalist sings: “This is the end of every song we sing.” Those same lyrics were also sent out in a separate WhatsApp update.

The song preview follows after new billboards were spotted in Rome, Paris and New York City that feature the album title and an image of a stone with a face in it.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat