Estate Of Juice Wrld & Dr. Luke Sued By Alleged Co-Writer On “Not Enough”

According to Billboard, Dr. Luke and the estate of late rapper Juice Wrld have allegedly faced an alleged copyright lawsuit by an alleged co-writer of Juice Wrld’s single, “Not Enough.” Dr. Luke and Juice Wrld’s estate was allegedly sued for the alleged copyright lawsuit for allegedly unpaid profits on Tuesday, October 17. During the alleged copyright lawsuit, Juice Wrld’s mother, Carmella Wallace, was allegedly named as an alleged defendant allegedly representing Juice Wrld’s estate. Wallace allegedly serves as an executor of her son’s estate. Other defendants included co-writers CB Mix, KBeaZy, Universal Music Group, and Opus Music Group.

The alleged details of the alleged lawsuit allegedly claimed that artist PD Beats (real name Pierre Orpheus DeJournette) allegedly co-wrote Juice Wrld’s 2021 single. However, the lawsuit also discussed that Dr. Luke and the estate allegedly did not treat PD Beats as an alleged co-writer of “Not Enough.”

DeJournette’s lawyers discussed their viewpoints on the alleged lawsuit filed against Dr. Luke and the estate of Juice Wrld: “Defendants have released, marketed, distributed, and monetized the subject song without accrediting or providing PD Beats his proportional share of the revenue. Defendants have failed to meaningfully respond, necessitating this action.”

There has also been alleged detail that PD Beats was allegedly listed as a co-writer in some alleged credits of Juice Wrld’s single. He did not specify the alleged credits. He did, however, discuss how he and other co-writers of the late rapper’s single should “equally own the copyrights [of the song].”

Today, on Wednesday, October 18, Dr. Luke and the estate of Juice Wrld allegedly did not immediately return PD Beats’s alleged concerns.

Since the death of the late rapper, there have been songs released that feature or include Juice Wrld as the creator of some songs. A recent release, titled “Doomsday,” featured the rapper and Cordae alongside a sampled track featuring rapper Eminem’s raps.