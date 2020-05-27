Ellie Goulding Announces July 2020 Release Date for Double Album Brightest Blue Featuring serpentwithfeet, Diplo, Swae Lee, Juice WRLD and More

Home News Aaron Grech May 27th, 2020 - 10:47 PM

Pop artist Ellie Goulding has announced a July 20 release date for her upcoming double album Brightest Blue, which will serve as her first album release in five years. This upcoming project will also host features from serpentwithfeet, Diplo and Swae Lee, along with a posthumous appearance by the rapper Juice WRLD.

The performer also released a music video for the song “Power,” which was directed by Imogen Snell and Riccardo Castano of ISSTUDIO. The upbeat pop track showcases Goulding’s signature vocal delivery, which is carried confidently throughout the song’s anthemic chorus. The video shows Goulding in various positions on her bed, shot with various lighting effects, cut between images of dancers across a red backdrop.

Both parts of the album will feature separate themes, with the first Brightest Blue, dealing with personal relationships and womanhood, while the second, EG.O, discusses a more “brave” side of the artist, with multiple guest features.

“I often find myself writing about my thoughts and emotions in a way that I know will be catchy and memorable,” the artist explained in a press release. “I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists.”

Goulding recently joined Sigrid, Dua Lipa, members of Royal Blood, Biffy Clyro, AJ Tracey, Sean Paul, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Sam Fender and many other for a performance of Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These,” for a charity performance earlier this year. Her most recent album was 2015’s Delirium.

Brightest Blue tracklist

1 Start (ft. serpentwithfeet)

2 Power

3 How Deep Is Too Deep

4 Cyan

5 Love I’m Given

6. New Heights

7. Ode To Myself

8. Woman

9. Tides

10. Wine Drunk

11. Bleach

12. Flux

13. Brightest Blue

EG.0 traklist

14. Overture

15. Worry About Me (Feat. blackbear)

16. Slow Grenade (Feat.Lauv)

17. Close To Me (With Diplo) (Feat.Swae Lee)

18. Hate Me (With Juice WRLD)