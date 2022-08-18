Candlemass Announces New Album Sweet Evil Sun For November 2022 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Scandinavian Gods”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2022 - 4:01 PM

Grammy-nominated Swedish epic doom metal band Candlemass has officially announced their new album Sweet Evil Sun for release on November 18 via Napalm Records. They have shared the first taste of the album with their new single “Scandinavian Gods.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Leif Edling offered, “’Scandinavian Gods’ is Slayer meets Queen and Judas Priest! It’s about heritage and future and the fact that It is sometimes absolutely necessary to leave or at least doubt your old gods. It’s about the hardship in this, and the irony in the fact that you see yourself being drawn back to them over and over again, into these black circles and the forgetfulness of the past,” He added, “Where do we wanna be? What shall we believe in? Do we need them to build a better future?”

The song is undoubtedly dark and heavy with droning guitar, striking vocals and slow-burning drums. As Edling explained, the song is a ballad about Scandinavian culture, telling stories about mysterious nordic mythologies that have tantalized the peoples of northern Europe for centuries.

Sweet Evil Sun is quite a fitting name for the album which is said to explore “personal battles” as well as “the never-ending decay of humanity.” The record took over a year (about 18 months to be exact) to make and the band promises that their fans and critics alike will not leave disappointed. The band is scheduled for a brief tour of Europe including several concerts in Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Germany from August to November.

Sweet Evil Sun Tracklist

1. Wizard Of The Vortex

2. Sweet Evil Sun

3. Angel Battle

4. Black Butterfly

5. When Death Sighs

6. Scandinavian Gods

7. Devil Voodoo

8. Crucified

9. Goddess

10. A Cup Of Coffin (Outro)

Candlemass Fall 2022 European Tour Dates

8/19 – Næstved, DK @ Næstved Metalfest

8/20 – Eindhoven, NL @ Ijssportcentrum

10/22 – Sundsvall, SE @ Nordfest

10/30 – Gent, BE @ Desertfest Ghent

11/19 – Würzburg, DE @ Hammer of Doom