Theobald “Theo” Brooks Lengyel of Mr. Bungle Found Guilty of Alleged First-Degree Murder

The music world was rocked when Theobald “Theo” Brooks Lengyel, a founding member of the avant-garde band Mr. Bungle, was found guilty of alleged first-degree murder on October 11.

According to Blabbermouth, the 55-year-old musician faces life in prison after a Santa Cruz County jury deliberated for just one day, ultimately convicting him for the tragic death of his girlfriend, Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, aged 61.

According to reports from CBS San Francisco, the prosecution presented a haunting audio recording, allegedly from Herrmann’s phone, in which she pleaded for her life during the fatal encounter inside her Capitola home.

Lengyel was named as the prime suspect in what began as a missing person’s case but escalated into murder. Herrmann, who went missing on December 3, 2023, had her remains discovered weeks later in Berkeley’s Tilden Regional Park, leading to Lengyel’s arrest on January 2.

Once celebrated for his role in Mr. Bungle—known for their genre-defying sound and eclectic albums like “Mr. Bungle” and “Disco Volante”—Lengyel’s fall from grace is stark.

Bandmate Trevor Dunn, having recently performed “Territory” as part of a Hellfest set, had previously stated that Lengyel exited the group on bad terms, citing a lack of growth and creativity.

“We were running out of things for him to do,” Dunn remarked in a 2005 interview.

As the trial concluded, Lengyel’s legacy has become tainted by the alleged violence, forever altering how fans view the eclectic artist behind the saxophone and keyboards.