Former Mr. Bungle Member Theo Lengyel Identified As Person Of Interest In Missing Person Investigation

According to consequence.net, former Mr. Bungle member Theo Lengyel is allegedly a “person of interest” in the alleged disappearance of his girlfriend Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann.The El Cerrito Police Department in California have stated that Lengyel allegedly “has not cooperated with the police investigation.” Lengyel was a member of Mr. Bungle from 1985 through 1996, by playing on the band’s early 1986 demo The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, as well as their studio albums Mr. Bungle and Disco Volante. The musician primarily played saxophone for the Mr. Bungle, as well as clarinet and keyboards.

Lengyel left the band in 1996 due to creative differences and the instrumentalist is not part of Mr. Bungle’s current reunion lineup that consists of Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, and Trevor Dunn alongside Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo.

According to the police bulletin, the alleged case is allegedly being treated as ab alleged “missing person / homicide investigation: “The El Cerrito Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Alice ‘Alyx’ Kamakaokalani Herrmann (61) of Capitola, CA. She was last seen in Santa Cruz, CA, on December 3, 2023. Alice’s relatives reported her missing on December 12, 2023, after not hearing from her for over a week. El Cerrito investigators located her vehicle in front of the home of her boyfriend, Theobald (Theo) Brooks Lengyel (54), in El Cerrito, CA. Based on his actions, Theo Lengyel is a person of interest in Alice Hermann’s disappearance and has not cooperated with the police investigation. Mr. Lengyel also goes by the name, “Mylo Stone.” In the days following her disappearance, Theo Lengyel is known to have travelled by vehicle from El Cerrito, CA to Portland, OR.”

The bulletin continues with: “Investigators are looking for information about the actions of both Theo Lengyel and Alice Herrmann from December 3, 2023, to present. Anyone with information about either of these people are encouraged to contact the El Cerrito Police Department tip lines at (510) 215-4435 or Investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us. Alice Herrmann is a 61-year-old Pacific Islander woman, 5’04” tall, weighing 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She drives a red 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV, license plate ‘5VAC944.’ Theo Lengyel is a 54-year-old White man, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He drives a blue 1989 Ford pickup truck, license plate ‘UNCLDRT.’’

The bulletin continues with: “Both vehicles are currently in police custody. El Cerrito Police Investigators are collaborating with detectives from the Capitola and Portland Police Departments to locate information and evidence relating to Alice’s disappearance. Investigators are asking area residents who spend time in regional parks and open spaces to be on the lookout for anything suspicious that might lead to Alice’s whereabouts.”