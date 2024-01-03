Former Mr. Bungle Member Theo Lengyel Arrested In Alleged Connection With Girlfriend’s Murder

Home News Roy Lott January 3rd, 2024 - 6:34 PM

Former member of the California art-metal band of Mr. Bungle Theobald “Theo” Lengyel has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend. Local ABC affiliate KRCR reports that police in Capitola, California arrested Lengyel on Tuesda (January 2) after the remains of Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani were discovered in a Berkeley park. According to police, Lengyel was taken into custody without incident.

Police had already named the 54-year-old Lengyel a person of interest in the disappearance of the 61-year-old Kamakaokalani, who was reported missing in early December. Human remains, believed to belong to Kamakaokalani, were discovered in Tilden Regional Park. The DNA evidence has not yet been confirmed it. Lengyel and Kamakaokalani were formerly married, and Lengyel has previously been investigated for domestic violence.

Lengyel was a founding member of Mr. Bungle in 1985. Lengyel played keyboard and saxophone, and he remained in the band for almost 10 years. He played on Mr. Bungle’s first two Warner Bros. releases, their self-titled 1991 album and 1995’s Disco Volante, before parting ways with the band.

While Mr. Bungle reunited in 2020 after almost 20 years, Lengyel did not participate.