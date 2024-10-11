Esme Bianco of Game Of Thrones Claims LA Prosecutor “Mishandled” Allegations Against Marilyn Manson

Home News Chloe Baxter October 11th, 2024 - 10:58 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco has voiced her frustration with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s handling of the alleged rape allegations against Marilyn Manson.

According to NME, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bianco described her four-year wait for a decision from the DA’s office as “absolute agony,” stating that she has had to “hound” prosecutors for updates on the case.

Bianco publicly accused Manson—real name Brian Warner—of alleged abuse that occurred between 2009 and 2011, claiming it made her “feel like a prisoner.”

In 2021, she filed a lawsuit against Manson and his company, alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking. Although the lawsuit was dropped in January 2023, after a settlement was reached, a criminal investigation into Manson’s alleged misconduct remains ongoing.

Bianco expressed her disappointment in the prosecutor’s lack of progress, asking, “What is the holdup?” She emphasized the emotional toll of the prolonged silence, leaving her in a “constant state of unbalance.”

Bianco acknowledged the importance of a thorough investigation but also stressed that nearly four years is excessive for survivors waiting for justice. With similar allegations made in early 2024, and 2021, these concerns are all the more pressing.

She remains committed to cooperating with the investigation, declaring her willingness to relive her trauma if it means bringing Manson to justice. “I would be ecstatic if he saw the inside of a jail,” Bianco added, underlining her desire for accountability.