Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2024 - 2:20 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to loudwire.com, As Marilyn Manson is continuing his music career, another accuser has come forward alleging that the musician allegedly groomed and allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times in the 1990s. The allegations concerning alleged underage grooming allegedly have been stricken from one of the alleged legal filings, as ruled by a judge.

The woman, Bianca Allaine Kyne, has allegedly publicly revealed her identity for the first time as it allegedly pertained to her two alleged lawsuits against the singer, stating that she allegedly felt “empowered” to allegedly identify herself after an alleged recent ruling in one of the alleged cases.

“No longer a nameless victim, I stand before you as Bianca Allaine Kyne, a survivor. Today, I reclaim my voice, a voice stolen for far too long.” said the plaintiff in a statement issued by lawyer Jeff Anderson.

According to Rolling Stone, Kyne says Manson allegedly subjected her to alleged “horrific” abuse in New Orleans in 1995, when she was allegedly 16 years old, allegedly again in 1999 on Long Island and allegedly in upstate New York. “Warner exploited his power and twisted influence to coerce me into his dark desires,” Kyne says. “The young girl he groomed in Louisiana became a victim of his perversion in New York.”

The Manson‘s lawyer, Howard King, called the allegations “vicious lies” and allegedly stated that this was an alleged “shakedown” attempt against Manson. “Brian Warner does not know this individual and has no recollection of ever having met her 28 years ago,” King added in a statement to Rolling Stone.

The lawyer adds: “He certainly was never intimate with her. She has been shopping her fabricated tale to tabloids and on podcasts for more than three years. But even the most minimal amount of scrutiny reveals the obvious discrepancies in her ever-shifting stories as well as her extensive collusion with other false accusers.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela