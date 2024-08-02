Garbage Cancel Remainder Of 2024 Performances After Shirley Manson Suffers Injury Requiring Surgery

Home News Minnie Dao August 2nd, 2024 - 10:24 PM

In breaking news reported by Loudwire, Garbage announced the unfortunate cancellation of their remaining 2024 tour dates via social media yesterday following an injury sustained by lead vocalist Shirley Manson during their recent European tour. The band took to social media to inform their awaiting fans of the devastating news.

“It is with great and sincere regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that Shirely sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and rehabilitation to correct,” the band expressed in their statement. “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we apologize wholeheartedly to our amazing fans and supportive promoters. We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025.”

Though the specific nature of Manson’s injury remains undisclosed and which show Manson was injured at, the lead vocalist reassured fans in the caption of the post, stating, “No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could.” According to Setlist.fm, the band’s last concert was on July 20th at the OVO Arena in Wembley, England.

Ohana Festival confirmed that Devo would replace the band for their scheduled performance on September 27 in a social media post before Garbage’s tour cancellation announcement was released. The festival lineup also includes Pearl Jam, Crowded House, Maren Morris, Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar, and other artists. Garbage was also expected to have appearances at Festival Hera in Mexico City and HFStival in Washington D.C.

Just last month, the rock band had partnered with Peaches for a mash-up performance of “Push It” & “Fuck the Pain Away” at Berlin’s Uber Eats Music Hall, where they also served as the headliners of the event. Read all about their performance in our article here and other stories about the band.

As of now, there are no scheduled tour dates listed on Garbage’s website for the upcoming 2025 year. However, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for any future announcements on the band’s activity.

Please join us in wishing Shirley Manson a swift recovery.