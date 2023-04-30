Garbage Releases Cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Cities in Dust”

Home News Jaden Johnson April 30th, 2023 - 8:54 PM

Garbage recently released a cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ 1986 single, “Cities In Dust”, on their latest EP, Witness to Your Love, on World Record Store Day, April 22nd. With the cover being one of the EP’s biggest highlights, Garbage vocalist, Shirley Manson, along with the newer synth and percussion emphasis gives this cover a more intense pop drive than its original.

“Cities In Dust” is originally an 80s rock story retelling of the events that unfolded in the famous Volcano Eruption in Pompeii 79 AD. The song was first released as a single in support of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ seventh studio album, Tinderbox. Manson put her own spin, adding an outro giving a direct shout to Siouxsie Sioux saying, “I love you Siouxsie”.

Along with the cover, the EP also containing a 2008 demo and unreleased tracks recorded from the same sessions for their 2021 album, No Gods, No Masters.