Neil Young Approves Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz’s Use Of “Rockin In The Free World” Following Trump Lawsuit

According to stereogum.com, on August 21, Minnesota governor Tim Walz officially accepted the vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention. When Walz finished his speech, Neil Young’s 1989 anthem “Rockin’ In The Free World” blared over the arena speakers with Youngs’ approval. For those who may not know, “Rockin’ In The Free World” is a staple at political events, even though its lyrics paint a notably bleak picture of that free world.

Neil Young personally allowed the Harris-Walz campaign to use his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” as Walz exited tonight, a campaign official says. (Walz personally chose the song, given it’s a favorite of his.)

Young has never been shy about his political views and back in 2020, Young allegedly sued Donald Trump to block him from using “Rockin’ In The Free World” at campaign events but last night was different because according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Walz chose “Rockin’ In The Free World” as his song and Young personally approved it. Unlike DJ Snake, Young is happy to have is song played at a political convention, as long as it is not at the wrong political convention.

“Rockin In The Free World” has remained in the political area years and Secretary Of State Antony Blinken covered the song at a Kyiv bar a few months ago. Last night, Stevie Wonder, John Legend and Maren Morris all performed at the DNC.