David Crosby, Graham Nash And Stephen Stills Follow Suit In Removing Music From Spotify

Home News Roy Lott February 3rd, 2022 - 8:06 AM

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash are the latest musicians to join Neil Young in removing their music from Spotify. Crosby, Stills and Nash have released a joint statement regarding the matter.

We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” the trio stated. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

The removal includes all of their releases together as Crosby Stills Nash and Young, Crosby Stills Nash, and Crosby Nash, plus Crosby and Stills’ solo works. Nash and Young had already started the process of removing their own individual releases.

While Young and Crosby have not had the best relationship, he did tweet why he is now on board with Young in this matter.

“Rogan promotes anti vaxer shit that is getting people killed,” he wrote. “He’s not that stupid so he knows it’s a lie. He sells it anyway to make a lot of money. I’d rather I wasn’t in the same market place.”

Joni Mitchell and India Arie have also sided with Young in removing their discography on Spotify.