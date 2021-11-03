Municipal Waste And Obituary Announce Winter 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates Featuring Enforced, Gatecreeper And Spiritworld

Popular Death Metal bands Municipal Waste and Obituary have been announced as the headliners for the Decibel Magazine tour this winter, with support from Enforced, Gatecreeper and SpiritWorld. All of the bands are accepting suggestions on what songs to add to their setlist for the shows. With such a crowded lineup of artists performing on this tour, there will be plenty of music to be played, even with some of the supporting acts not being able to play in attendance at all the shows. Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday November 5. Municipal Waste and Obituary have long wanted to collaborate, with both bands sharing their excitment over the tour in statements. The tour will kick off in Tampa, Florida, and end up in Richmond, Virginia, the hometown of Municipal Waste.
Municipal Waste recently announced a new album for 2022, and this tour should help drum up support for the Death Metal Rockers’ 7th studio album. Obituary was also announced as headliners at the Baltimore based Deathfest, in May 2022.
Municipal Waste & Obituary Co-Headline 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 28 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum (no SpiritWorld)
Jan. 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (no Gatecreeper or SpiritWorld)
Feb. 03 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom
Feb. 04 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House
Feb. 05 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre
Feb. 06 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Feb. 07 — San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box
Feb. 09 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ The Mesa Theater
Feb. 10 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep
Feb. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
Feb. 12 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room
Feb. 14 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater
Feb. 15 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Feb. 19 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage (no SpiritWorld)
Feb. 21 — Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry (no SpiritWorld)
