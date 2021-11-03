Municipal Waste And Obituary Announce Winter 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates Featuring Enforced, Gatecreeper And Spiritworld

Home News Joe Hageman November 3rd, 2021 - 5:13 PM

Popular Death Metal bands Municipal Waste and Obituary have been announced as the headliners for the Decibel Magazine tour this winter, with support from Enforced, Gatecreeper and SpiritWorld. All of the bands are accepting suggestions on what songs to add to their setlist for the shows. With such a crowded lineup of artists performing on this tour, there will be plenty of music to be played, even with some of the supporting acts not being able to play in attendance at all the shows. Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday November 5. Municipal Waste and Obituary have long wanted to collaborate, with both bands sharing their excitment over the tour in statements. The tour will kick off in Tampa, Florida, and end up in Richmond, Virginia, the hometown of Municipal Waste.

Municipal Waste recently announced a new album for 2022, and this tour should help drum up support for the Death Metal Rockers’ 7th studio album. Obituary was also announced as headliners at the Baltimore based Deathfest, in May 2022.

Municipal Waste & Obituary Co-Headline 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 28 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum (no SpiritWorld)

Jan. 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (no Gatecreeper or SpiritWorld)

Feb. 03 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom

Feb. 04 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

Feb. 05 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

Feb. 06 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 07 — San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

Feb. 09 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ The Mesa Theater

Feb. 10 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

Feb. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

Feb. 12 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

Feb. 14 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater

Feb. 15 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Feb. 19 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage (no SpiritWorld)

Feb. 21 — Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry (no SpiritWorld)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna