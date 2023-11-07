Municipal Waste Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News James Reed November 7th, 2023 - 4:03 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

From Richmond, MUNICIPAL WASTE, are starting off 2024 with ‘Brainsqueeze Tour’’ with GHOUL, NECROT, and DEAD HEAT. The 24-day trek will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the band’s seminal studio album WASTE ‘EM ALL.

The trek will start on February 15th at Washington, DC and will travel into Canada playing Montreal and London before going to Denver and Los Angeles and making its way back to Virginia for their hometown anniversary show on March 16th!

MUNICIPAL WASTE’s Tony Foresta commented, “We don’t do headlining runs in the states as often as we should. So this time, in order to celebrate the 21-year anniversary of our first album ‘Waste em All’, we wanted to do it with bands and people that we consider our family and friends.

“Back in the day, we had a tradition that our 6th band member Scotty created in Oakland called “Brain Squeeze”. It was a very fun (but short-lived) tradition that brought together people from all over the world in the small scene we built. Those events were very dear to us and we felt it needed to come back in one way or another.

“21 is a big birthday for all of us…so to celebrate “Waste Em All’s big one”; we thought it would be best to bring the Brain Squeeze to you! We couldn’t be more excited to have Ghoul, Necrot, and Dead Heat back on the road with us – as well as a few regional surprises along the way. This is going to be a good one. See you soon!”

In September, the WASTE ‘EM ALL reissue was released via CD, vinyl, cassette (limited to 500), and a T-shirt with reimagined artwork by Shaun Filley (ANNIHILATION TIME, WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?).

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, November 10th at 10 AM local time.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.municipalwaste.net/tour

Confirmed dates for MUNICIPAL WASTE’s ‘Brainsqueeze Tour 2024’ with GHOUL, NECROT, and DEAD HEAT are:

02.15.2024 US Washington, DC – Black Cat

02.16.2024 US Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

02.17.2024 US Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

02.18.2024 US Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

02.20.2024 CAN Montreal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques

02.21.2024 CAN London, ON – London Music Hall

02.22.2024 US Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

02.23.2024 US Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

02.24.2024 US Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

02.26.2024 US Minneapolis, MN- Fine Line

02.27.2024 US Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

03.01.2024 US Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

03.02.2024 US Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

03.04.2024 US Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

03.05.2024 US Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

03.06.2024 US Tucson, AZ – Encore

03.08.2024 US San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

03.09.2024 US Dallas, TX – Trees

03.10.2024 US New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

03.12.2024 US Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Club

03.13.2024 US Orlando, FL – The Abbey

03.14.2024 US Athens, GA – 40 Watts

03.15.2024 US Columbia, SC – The Senate

03.16.2024 US Richmond, VA – The National

Purchase your copy of WASTE ‘EM ALL in the format of your choice, here:

https://municipalwaste.bfan.link/waste-em-all