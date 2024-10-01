Kerry King Announces Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Video For “Where I Reign”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 1st, 2024 - 12:40 PM

Following his recent tour with Lamb of God and Mastodon, Kerry King has announced he will be hitting the road for the twenty eight date North American Tour 2025. With Municipal Waste as special guest and Alien Weaponry supporting, the tour is set to launch in San Francisco on January, 15, and wrap at House of Blues in Las Vegas on February, 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, October, 4, at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased HERE.

Also, King has announced the release of his brand new music video for “Where I Reign,” which was filmed in black and white. While talking about the music video, director Jim Louvau says: “I wanted to capture the fury and the energy of the band in a live setting,” said Louvau, “an intensity that is matched from a visual standpoint that matches the intensity of the song and the energy that the band brings each and every night on tour, and I think we were able to do that.”

Louvau adds: “There are some still photos in the video that also show motion and energy, and I was really just trying to bring that energy to life in a live setting that is different from the other two videos that were done in the studio and were a little more in a controlled environment. So this video was definitely the guys’ being themselves and just showcasing what the band provides in a live setting.”

North American Tour 2025 Dates

1/15 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom *

1/17 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Live Casino *

1/18 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo *

1/19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *

1/20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *

1/22 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre *

1/23 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall *

1/25 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre *

1/26 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore *

1/28 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave *

1/30 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theater *

1/31 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues *

2/1 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

2/2 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia *

2/4 – Boston, MA – Royale *

2/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts *

2/7 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza *

2/8 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage *

2/10 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *

2/11 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live *

2/13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues *

2/14 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *

2/15 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at the Factory *

2/17 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

2/18 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater *

2/19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater *

2/21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues *

2/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre *

* = w/ Municipal Waste and Alien Weaponry

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo