Eye Am Announces New Band Moniker SUN DONT SHINE, Teases New Music

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2024 - 6:59 PM

Celebrating a pivotal evolution in their musical journey, the renowned hard rock supergroup formerly known as Eye Am is officially rebranding as SUN DONT SHINE. This name change marks a new chapter for the band, by reflecting their commitment to pushing boundaries and forging a fresh path in the modern rock landscape.

“We’re excited to unveil SUN DONT SHINE as our new identity,” says Kenny Hickey, vocalist and guitarist. “This name encapsulates our vision to create music that is both light and dark, heavy and haunting. It’s got a classic rock and bluesy vibe to it, which is what the band tends to lean toward musically.”

A sample of what is to come, musically, can be found in a newly posted name-change teaser on the band’s social media. In addition to their rebranding, SUN DONT SHINE is thrilled to announce strategic partnerships that will bolster their presence in the rock music scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SWFL PUNK HEAVY METAL ALT RECORD LABEL (@corpsepaintrecords)

Ben Ward of Route One Booking has been brought on as the band’s official booking agent for UK/Europe, with his extensive experience and industry connections, to secure high-profile performance opportunities and tours. For USA bookings, Andrew Spaulding at Corpse Paint Records will be the point of contact.

Jamie Roberts of For The Win Media will handle marketing duties, ensuring that SUN DONT SHINE’s vision and goals are effectively realized through strategic planning and promotion. SUN DONT SHINE is a powerhouse supergroup composed of four iconic musicians: Kirk Windstein (Crowbar, Down,) Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Silvertomb,) Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Silvertomb) and Todd Strange (Crowbar, Down).

Combining decades of hard-earned experience, SUN DONT SHINE delivers a fresh and uncompromising sonic onslaught that blends heavy riffs with dark and melodic undertones. The band is dedicated to embracing the raw and rejecting the overly polished, allowing their music to speak for itself with dynamic and unpredictable songs.

SUN DONT SHINE is a powerhouse supergroup composed of four iconic musicians: Kirk Windstein (Crowbar, Down), Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Silvertomb), Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Silvertomb), and Todd Strange (Crowbar, Down). Combining decades of hard-earned experience, SUN DONT SHINE delivers a fresh and uncompromising sonic onslaught that blends heavy riffs with dark, melodic undertones. The band is dedicated to embracing the raw and rejecting the overly polished, allowing their music to speak for itself with dynamic and unpredictable songs.

SUN DONT SHINE stands as a testament to authentic artistry and relentless evolution. Rooted in the rich heritage of their past projects, the band is unafraid to venture into uncharted territories, redefining what rock can be. Their music, influenced by legends from Black Sabbath to The Beatles, tells stories of resilience, reflection, and catharsis, offering listeners a transformative experience with every track.