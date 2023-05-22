Type O Negative Share Completely AI-Generated Music Video for Song “Halloween In Heaven”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2023 - 3:43 PM

Today metal band Type O Negative have shared a completely AI generated music video for the song”Halloween In Heaven.” Written by the band for their late friend Dimebag Darrell, the video features Dimebag alongside John Bonham, John Entwistle, Bon Scott, Randy Rhoads, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, George Harrison, Jim Morrison, Elvis and Peter Steele.

In the press release Corinne Larre from Twisted Hooves Studio discussed the process of using A.I. for “Halloween In Heaven.”

“When Nuclear Blast asked me to make this video using artificial intelligence, I was eager to explore the thousand possibilities offered by this new technology. I ended up using a combination of two platforms: one that generated images and the other transforming said images into video.”

Larre adds: “The lyrics left the field open to a lot of experimentation, leading to this universe both eerie and kitsch, which I hope pays homage to the band. The real challenge was the integration of legendary artists into this imagery. It’s hard to explain to the A.I. the small details that make them unique as humans. In the end, hundreds, even thousands of iterations must have been made for this video!”

The artist continues with: “I think it is necessary to remain humble when using artificial intelligence as the topic has quite rightly caused some ethical debate in the creative world. In my opinion, these creations should not be seen as artistic works in their own right, but as the first steps of a technology that will revolutionize audiovisual creation in the coming years.”

Last Fall Dead Again three LP reissue was released in selected colors. Earlier this month, Type O Negative released a two LP in black, light green transparent, light green, black/white splatter and mint green marble vinyl.

As an added bonus, the 10 live tracks that were only available on the three LP and CD reissues, including “Halloween In /hean” are now available on all streaming services.