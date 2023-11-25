Eye Am Unveil Haunting New Song & Video For “Cryptomnesia”

Home News Jordan Rizo November 25th, 2023 - 11:20 AM

Eye Am has yet again fascinated their fans and followers with their new release “Cryptomnesia”. Accompanied by a music video, the band has captured the attention of their fans by their undeniable music inclination and continued dedication to their talent and hard work.

The introduction of the single is calming with its acoustic instruments and relaxing tone. As the song continues, lead vocalist Kenney Hickey begins to add his loud and raspy vocals that bring more life and attitude to the song. As seen in the lyrics, throughout the song Hickey sings “And into your arms, I commend my life. And after your death, I take back what’s mine.” The power of the lyrics is inevitable as he embodies both life and death that create an intense juxtaposition yet admirable transition.

As noted in the press release, Hickey comments on “Cryptomnesia” and adds how the song is an opportunity for him to reflect on his younger self and use his experienced and older person now to admit what he would have done differently. Truly, Hickey’s explanation is extremely compelling and relatable because part of being human is to grow, learn from mistakes and reflect on the past with a much different perspective.

The music video of “Cryptomnesia” is also an enjoyable aspect of the new release. With the video, fans can visually see the passion that Hickey and the rest of the band members have for their music. Throughout the video, the camera focuses on each band member and shows them individually playing an instrument such as the guitar. As the camera focuses on Hickey, his passion for what he is singing is evident with his intense facial expressions and hand gestures. The entire video is also black and white which brings more of an intimate and focused illustration to the audience. As the press release added, Hickey admits that he steers away from having the band’s music be one-dimensional, and in this new release, there is an abundance of elements that undeniably satisfy Hickey’s desire.