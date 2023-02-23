Type O Negative and Crowbar Members Launching New Project Called Eye Am

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2023 - 2:43 PM

According to blabbermouth.com former Type O Negative band members Kenny Hickey (guitar and vocals) and Johnny Kelly (drums) have joined forces with Kirk Windstein (guitar and vocals for Crowbar, Down and Kingdom Of Sorrow) and Todd Strange (Crowbar and Down) to form the new band Eye Am.

The band are currently in Florida to begin recording their debut single. The recording sessions will be seen by bassist Roger Lima of Less Than Jake at his studio called The Moathouse.

Type O Negative ‘s Kelly and Windstein have previously collaborated in a band called Seventh Void which released one full-length album Heaven Is Gone in 2009, and Silvertomb which issued Edge Of Existence in 2019.

During a 2018 interview with Rock And Roll Fables Hickey describes the about chemistry he has with with Kelly.

“I’ve been working with Johnny long before Type O I met Johnny probably in 1986. Type O formed in 1989, so we were already in a thrash band together. Basically, we grew up and learned everything the wrong way together and had to work it out over the course of the years. [Laughs] For me, it’s completely natural with him. We got better at it. Dude, you do something for 35 years, I hope you’re getting better at it.”