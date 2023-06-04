Type O Negative and Crowbar Members Release First Single “Dreams Always Die With The Sun” As Newly Formed Band Eye Am

Home News Ronan Ruiz June 4th, 2023 - 5:18 PM

Eye Am, a new band comprised of former Type O Negative guitarist and vocalist Kenny Hickey and drummer Johnny Kelly, as well as Kirk Widnstein, guitarist and vocalist from Crowbar, Down, and Kingdom of Sorrow, and Todd Strange also from Crowbar and Down have released their debut single, “Dreams Always Die With The Sun” via Corpse Paint Records. According to Blabbermouth, alongside the song’s release, a music video for the track was filmed by Mike Holderbeast. Listen to the new single and watch the music video below.