Type O Negative and Crowbar Members Release First Single “Dreams Always Die With The Sun” As Newly Formed Band Eye Am

Eye Am, a new band comprised of former Type O Negative guitarist and vocalist Kenny Hickey and drummer Johnny Kelly, as well as Kirk Widnstein, guitarist and vocalist from Crowbar, Down, and Kingdom of Sorrow, and Todd Strange also from Crowbar and Down have released their debut single, “Dreams Always Die With The Sun” via Corpse Paint Records. According to Blabbermouth, alongside the song’s release, a music video for the track was filmed by Mike Holderbeast. Listen to the new single and watch the music video below.
The song clearly has its heavy metal influences from the bandmates’ experience in the genre, but it carries elements of classic rock. “Dreams Always Die With The Sun” was written by Hickey and Windstein, and recorded in February. About the new song, Windstein said, “For me, I just love jamming and writing songs with talented people. Of course, I’ve jammed with Todd Strange since the ’80s, so I knew that would be great, but having the opportunity to get together with Kenny and Johnny was exciting… I had a great feeling we were on to something special. I love the song, and can’t wait to write some more with these guys.” Hickey added, “Well, we didn’t really know what would happen when we got together. I had a few riffs and half-finished ideas, and I recorded them and sent them to Kirk and he wrote some ideas off of that. I think because we’re all around the same age, it echoes the music we grew up with, which was mostly ’70s hard rock and metal. It has a classic rock quality to it. I hear some Hendrix in there as well. It’s really satisfying when you throw musicians and riffs into a pot and then listen back to hear what comes out of it… I think we came out with something really cool.”