Jane’s Addiction Guitar Tech Releases Isolated Audio of Perry Farrell From Onstage Fight with Dave Navarro

Home News Lauren Rettig October 6th, 2024 - 6:51 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

NME reports that Jane’s Addiction guitar tech Dan Cleary has shared Perry Farrell’s isolated mic track from the performance in which he exchanged blows with Dave Navarro.

Cleary – the band’s guitar and bass technician of 17 years – uploaded the footage to YouTube with his narration. Cleary also revealed that Farrell allegedly punched Navarro backstage following the fight.

“He’s in the wrong spot,” Cleary states in the clip, in which Farrell’s voice sounds particularly strained. As his frustration peaks, he shouts “Fuck these motherfuckers. Fuck them, fuck them. Fuck him.”

Farrell then shoves Navarro mid-performance and the set ends unexpectedly. Jane’s Addiction subsequently canceled their remaining tour dates and confirmed a hiatus, citing their frontman’s “mental health difficulties.”

Fans began to leave comments under Cleary’s video to share their surprise at the quality of Farrell’s voice. “It seems like they turned his mix waaaaaay down because he was in no condition to perform, as you can clearly see here, and he took issue with it,” wrote one viewer.

“It’s disastrous how far he’s fallen,” another wrote under the video. “That band was a true force of nature in the ‘80s/’90s.” Farrell has since apologized for his actions on Instagram, addressing his fans and band members after the “incredibly difficult” time.

“After having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

Farrell’s wife Etty Lau has also commented on the situation, attributing her husband’s behavior to him suffering from “tinnitus and a sore throat every night,” which had been aggravated by “extremely loud” stage volume and his voice “being drowned out by the band.”

Etty Lau has since confirmed that Farrell was taking time to “reflect and to heal” and would be seeking treatment from an otolaryngologist and a neurologist. She also said that there was “no need for [her] to address the other false narratives” about the situation.

“With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know Perry will persevere,” Etty wrote. “He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry – unbridled.”

Meanwhile, former Porno for Pyros bassist Martyn LeNoble has described Farrell as “the worst frontman I’ve ever worked with” in a series of posts on X/Twitter recently.

“Always a kind word, followed by shitty actions,” LeNoble wrote. “The fish rots from the head down. I still don’t understand how he channeled some of those great lyrics & vocals on the first two Jane’s records.”

The band posted to Instagram on September 16 to confirm their canceled dates and hiatus.