Former Porno For Pyros Bassist Martyn LeNoble Calls Perry Farrell “Worst Frontman I’ve Ever Worked With” Following Fight At Jane’s Addiction Show

September 30th, 2024 - 9:00 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Earlier this month, Perry Farrell was involved in an onstage altercation regarding his bandmate Dave Navarro. Dan Cleary, guitarist for the band, gave his account of Farrell allegedly punching Navarro backstage as well. This disagreement resulted in the tour dates for the rest of their band, Jane’s Addiction, being canceled

Former bassist for Porno for Pyros, Martyn LeNoble, gave his thoughts on Farrell’s character, stating in a series of tweets earlier this morning that he “can say, unequivocally, that Perry has been the worst frontman I’ve ever worked with. Always a kind word, followed by shitty actions.” He details how Farrell never attended “rehearsals, sound checks, writing, etc.” LeNobe later on deleted the tweets, his last message stating that he hopes “PF gets help.”

 

According to NME, LeNoble “also wrote that Farrell’s wife, Etty, ‘is a horrible person’. ‘The worst with the biggest ego,’ he concluded.” Since the altercation, Farrell has apologized to the band members and his fans, also releasing a single titled “True Love”

