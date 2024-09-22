Perry Farrell’s Wife Says He Will See ENT and Neurologist After Onstage Fight

Home News Lauren Rettig September 22nd, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Following an onstage fight in Boston, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has been called to seek professional treatment from both band members and fans. Stereogum reports that Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, has taken to social media to shed light on what is going on with Farrell.

On September 21, Etty Lau Farrell posted on Instagram that her husband has scheduled appointments with an ENT specialist and a neurologist. In regards to “other false narratives” that have been circulating online – including rumors of a Jane’s Addiction breakup – Farrell is pleading the fifth. View her full statement below:

“As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls,” Farrell writes in the caption. “We are equally astonished at Perry’s outburst as you are – but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit.. to that end we apologize.”

Farrell goes on to say that she and her husband are “taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal.” She continues, “With all your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere.. He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry – unbridled.”

Farrell concludes her post with “We can rejoice together then. And you will know, we would not have been able to do it without you.”

Farrell’s post follows a quiet release of the studio version of “True Love” on September 13. Guitarist Dave Navarro wrote with the release, “I am proud of the work we did on this song but I am equally saddened by the fact that you will likely never hear it live… I am gutted that things ended this way and that so many jobs were lost as a result. May all of our hearts mend together.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford