Jane’s Addiction Ends Show Mid-Song Due To Physical Altercation Between Bandmates

A Jane’s Addiction concert took unexpected turn, when last night during a show in Boston, frontman Perry Farrell attacked guitarist Dave Navarro onstage. In article from Spin, it was reported that the incident occurred at Leader Bank Pavilion when Farrell shouted at Navarro during the ninth song of the show ‘Mountain Song’. Tensions were further aggravated when in the middle of their performance of ‘Ocean Size’, Farrell walked over to Navarro and aggressively nudged him and then appeared to take a swing at him. Farrell was restrained by crew members and removed him from the stage shortly after.

Farrell’s wife Etty Lau Farrell later posted a video of the altercation on Instagram and used the caption to explain the “first person account” of what occurred.

“Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members… the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him.”

She then continued to wrote about her husband’s attitude prior to the altercation with Navarro.

“Frustration had been mounting, night after night. He felt that the stage volume was loud that evening and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. The audience in the first row, then started cussing at Perry, complaining that the band was playing too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry just lost it.”

The altercation comes months after the band’s original members reunited for the first time in more than three decades for their new song “Imminent Redemption”. The band have yet to comment of the altercation or the future of the band. One commenter on X (formerly Twitter) have gone on further to say that “they may have just saw the last Jane’s Addiction show”. What remains from the incident or the future of Jane’s Addiction is uncertain. The Jane’s Addiction reunion tour is still on for now, as it is slated to continue Sunday Night in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

