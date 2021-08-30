Kacey Musgraves Announces Early 2022 Tour Dates With King Princess and Muna

Home News Alison Alber August 30th, 2021 - 7:28 PM

Rising country star Kacey Musgraves shared her upcoming 2022 tour dates, just a few days before her upcoming release star-crossed. The tour seems to be backing her newest album. Supporting the singer on the tour are King Princess and Muna. The tour will kick off on January 19th in Saint Paul, MN and conclude a month later on February 20th in Los Angeles, CA. The star-crossed: unveiled tour will also feature stops in other major cities, including Chicago, New York, Toronto, Nashville, Oakland, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Denver and more.

Just this weekend, on August 29th, the singer-songwriter shred her newest video for “justified,” off her new record, which is set to be released on September 10th. The album will be a concept album, inspired by plays like Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The album will be accompanied by a 50-minute long film made by director Bardia Zeinali and shot by cinematographer Matthew Libatique. The film also features appearances by Eugene Levy, Victoria Pedretti, Symone, Princess Nokia and Megan Stalter.

Her support King Princess, released her latest album Cheap Queen in 2019 and a deluxe version later in 2020. In June, the singer shared her newest single, “House Burn Down.” King Princess last headline tour kicked off late 2019 through the early months of 2020.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

star-crossed: unveiled Tour Dates:

Jan 19 – Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

Jan 20 – Chicago, IL / United Center

Jan 21 – Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

Jan 23 – Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jan 24 – Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

Jan 26 – Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Jan 27 – Boston, MA / TD Garden

Feb 3 – Washington DC / Capital One Arena

Feb 5 – New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

Feb 9 – Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

Feb 11 – Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Feb 14 – Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

Feb 16 – Denver, CO / Ball Arena

Feb 19 – Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

Feb 20 – Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz