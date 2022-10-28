Shania Twain Announces New Album Queen Of Me For February 2023, Confirms Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes October 28th, 2022 - 2:02 PM

On Friday, October 28, Shania Twain announced her new album Queen of Me, which is set to be released Friday, February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville.

Queen of Me is Twain’s sixth album, following 2017’s Now. The new album also features the previously released singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Not Just a Girl,” which featured in Twain’s Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl released earlier this year.

Twain also recently released the song “Last Day of Summer,” stream here.

To coincide with the release, Twain is also embarking on a tour that will take her through North America and Europe starting in April 2023. Twain will be joined by Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton throughout the tour. (Pitchfork)

2023 tour dates are as follows:

04-28 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena ^

04-29 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

05-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena ^

05-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena ^

05-05 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place ^

05-06 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place ^

05-09 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05-10 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05-12 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – SaskTel Centre ^

05-14 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre ^

05-16 Madison, WI – Kohl Center #

05-17 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center #

05-19 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena #

05-21 Denver, CO – Ball Arena #

05-24 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre #

05-26 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre #

05-28 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl #

05-30 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion #

05-31 Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena #

06-03 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center +

06-04 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

06-07 Nashville, TN – Geodis Park +>

06-09 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

06-12 Halifax, Nova Scotia – Scotiabank Centre ~

06-14 Moncton, New Brunswick – Avenir Centre ~

06-17 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre ~

06-18 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre ~

06-20 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre ^

06-21 London, Ontario – Budweiser Gardens ^

06-23 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage ^

06-24 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage ^

06-27 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion &

06-28 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion &

06-30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center &

07-01 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

07-06 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest

07-08 Syracuse, NY – St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

07-09 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center +

07-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

07-13 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake +

07-15 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center +

07-19 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center =

07-21 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion =

07-22 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

09-16 London, England – The O2

09-19 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

09-22 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

09-25 Manchester, England – AO Arena

09-26 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham

^ with Lindsay Ell

# with Hailey Whitters

+ with Breland

> with Kelsea Ballerini

~ with Robyn Ottolini

& with Priscilla Block

= with Mickey Guyton