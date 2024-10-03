Julian Casablancas Says Kamala Harris & Donald Trump Are “Both Two Sides Of The Same Corporate Coin” During 2024 Presidential Election Discussion

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2024 - 1:25 PM

According to consequence.net, Julian Casablancas has not changed his mind on U.S. politics since supporting Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election. In a recent interview with NME, the vocalist critiqued the two-party system and referred to each presidential candidate in the upcoming election as “both sides of the same corporate coin.”

When asked about the election, Casablancas initially said he felt “nothing” before admitting he leaned toward “sports-rooting” for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket. However, the singer is dissatisfied overall with what both parties do not have to offer.

“To be super middle of the road, I would say the vice presidential [running mate] of Kamala Harris, [Tim] Walz, he seems like an honest, decent person,” Casablancas said. “So just for him, I suppose I’ll be sports-rooting for that team more than the other team, but I think they’re both two sides of the same corporate coin.”

The vocalist adds: “Emotionally, a woman of color and all that. Sure, let’s just get that out of the way and check that box so we can move forward. But, in terms of what people actually want, neither of the parties offer that. They just have a stranglehold on power.”

Casablancas previously expressed his thoughts about “living in an illusion of democracy” in a 2018 interview with Vulture, which he paralleled the impact of capitalism on politics and music: “We’re essentially at war, a modern war against a calculator,” he said. “I think corporations should thrive and we have a good system theoretically, but the problem is that it’s evolved without any sort of leash… Truth and human suffering are not part of the equation of corporate profit.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela