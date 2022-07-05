Julian Casablancas Responds to Criticism of The Strokes Roskilde Set

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 5th, 2022 - 4:02 PM

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes responded to negative criticism of the band’s set at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival on Saturday, July 2nd.

According to Stereogum, Casablancas addressed the criticism in a since-deleted Instagram comment on Monday, writing, “i’m not tuned into twitter things enough to know what some confused fan thinks or pretends they know, but i’m fine… far as i know … people been asking me weiiird questionnns – ahh the dumb side of social media… Lame-Os running around so hard and free. PS the concerns and questions are kind and fine! it’s the strangers announcing /acting like they know some shit that’s dumb. (weird questions not the dumb side haha)” The rest of the band members have yet to make any public statements regarding the criticism.

Fans complained that Casablancas appeared sloppy and drunk. According to Brooklyn Vegan, one Reddit user wrote that the set was taken up by “negative, incongruous monologues that completely ruined the energy and momentum of the experience.” Another Reddit user wrote, “People were pumped for the show but Julian was completely off the rails.”

Below is a video of two songs from their set including “Late Nite” which was recently covered by Tame Impala during Primavera Sound.

Soundvenue called the show a “historical meltdown” and wrote, “Although this kamikaze scene in free fall should actually be repressed as the blemish it was, it will probably be one of the concerts that will be talked about the most in the future.” It’s safe to say that many will remember The Strokes’ set at the 2022 Roskilde Festival for all the wrong reasons.

Here are some of the comments from the Roskilde Festival-goers:

Photo credit: Rachel Zimmerman