Nightwish Unveils Enchanting “Lanternlight” Music Video

Home News Chloe Baxter October 1st, 2024 - 2:36 PM

Nightwish has unveiled the music video for “Lanternlight,” a captivating new single from their upcoming album Yesterwynde, set for release in September 2024. The video highlights the band’s signature symphonic metal style, featuring stunning visuals and powerful performances that encapsulate the song’s ethereal themes.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Antti Haase, the visuals transport viewers to a mystical realm filled with enchanting landscapes and haunting imagery, perfectly complementing the song’s atmospheric soundscapes.

Fans have already begun speculating about the album’s narrative arc, with many expressing excitements over the possibility of deeper lyrical themes and intricate musical compositions.

The release of “Lanternlight” marks a significant moment for Nightwish, and this eagerly awaited project promises to continue the band’s tradition of blending grand orchestration with compelling storytelling.

In a recent interview, lead vocalist Floor Jansen expressed her enthusiasm about the creative process, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that drove the album’s production.

The band also hinted at collaborations with various guest artists, which could further enrich the album’s sonic palette. As the release date approaches, the excitement surrounding Nightwish’s latest project continues to grow, solidifying their position as pioneers in the genre.

For those interested in previous coverage, check out our articles on Nightwish’s new album and Floor Jansen’s statement following a collapse onstage.