Waxahatchee Shares Fresh New Single & Video “Much Ado About Nothing”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 1st, 2024 - 2:05 PM

Today, Waxahatchee has released the piercing new single, “Much Ado About Nothing.” The track marks the first taste of new music from the artist since the release of her acclaimed 2024 album, Tigers Blood. The song comes with a video directed by Anna St. Louis and as a whole, the music is great because of how the instrumentation brings a lovely folk and pop vibe, while Waxahatchee serenades the ears with her light and beautiful voice. As for the music video, each scene shows the artist enjoying everyday life on and off stage.

Waxahatchee performed album standout “Right Back to It” at the Americana Music Association’s Honors & Awards, where it was also nominated for Song of the Year. Tigers Blood had a nine week streak at number one on the Americana Albums Radio Chart, and debuted at number one and had a multi-week run topping the JBE Non-Comm Radio Chart.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer