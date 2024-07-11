Waxahatchee Shares Nostalgic New Video For “Tigers Blood”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2024 - 11:00 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Waxahatchee’s Tigers Blood has been a critics’s favorite of 2024 with the album topping most mid year Best Of lists. The artist‘s raw and piercing songwriting has connected with fans globally with shows selling out around North America and across the UK and Europe. On the album, Waxahatchee emerges as a powerhouse and an ethnologist of the self, who is forever dedicated to revisiting her wins and losses.

Today, the artist returns with the video for “Tigers Blood”, which gives a gorgeous fly on the wall look at the making of the album at Sonic Ranch in Texas with producer Brad Cook. The video, which opens with a voice memo from Waxahatchee, has the same perfect blend of nostalgia and timelessness as Tigers Blood and captures a special moment in time when this masterful album was being recorded.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer