Waxahatchee Covers Drive-By Truckers’ “Outfit”

Cristian Garcia May 25th, 2024 - 6:51 PM

In an article from Stereogum, on Friday May 24, SiriusXMU invited Waxahathcee cover Drive-By Truckers’ song “Outfit”. Along the way they were joined by session drummer for Tigers Blood Spencer Tweedy who added a bit of harmony to the cover.

In the original version from Drive-By Truckers, “Outfit” is a bittersweet pastoral southern rock confession about the tribulations of adulthood and the transition from one point to another. In Waxahatchee’s version, it is a more mellow and lovingly take. Adding in a country swing take to the fried charged southern rock, Waxahatchee keeps the pastoral charm heard from Drive-By tuckers while giving it a degree of warmth that rings out like an acknowledgment of the changes rather than a confession about the frustrations of transitioning to adulthood. Akin to the narrator’s perspective of the aftermath of the whole ordeal they went, Waxahatchee has certainly gave the cover a nice touch that had the cover their own.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer