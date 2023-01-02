Mount Eerie Shares Forlorn New Single “Huge Fire”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2023 - 6:28 PM

According to Stereogum.com artist Mount Eerie has not made an record since releasing Microphones In 2020 but today Eerie announced he is back with his first song “Huge Fire” since dropping Microphones In 2020.

“Huge Fire” is the closing track on the album Colors, which is a 20 anniversary compilation from Tokyo’s 7e.p. Records. The tracklist includes Eerie’s peers such as Lou Barlow, Tori Kudo, Mirah, Jason Lytle, Spencer Krug, Julie Doiron, Hisako Tabuchi, Quasi, Little Wings, Karl Blau, Calvin Johnson’s Selector Dub Narcotic, Nikaido Kazumi, Versus, +/-, Tara Jane O’Neil, Tim Kinsella, Nicholas Krgovich, and more.

<a href="https://7eptokyo.bandcamp.com/album/colors">COLORS by Mount Eerie</a>

“Huge Fire” is a rock and blues ditty which consists of well played guitar riffs that contributes to the feeling of wanting to move on. Also Eerie‘s vocals bring a creative aspect to the tune by how he smoothly talks out the lyrics in a melodic way. “Huge Fire” is a sexy tune that a strong kick of beautiful music.

Eerie based from the song it does seem like Eerie will have a busy year ahead of him and surely fans will be just as happy to hear the music.