Mount Eerie Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

According to pitchfork.com artist Phil Elverum announced a Mount Eerie Tour with shows happening in May and June. Elverum mention he will perform new songs from an upcoming album at each show. As for the May shows in the United States, the artist said that Mount Eerie will be a duo but it is still unclear who the group’s other half is.

According to thefader.com opening for Mount Eerie are the acts Karl Blau and Country Gravel, Emily Sprague and Goodtime John for one gig each. Elverum’s May 9 show at Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music will include “an evening of song and conversation,” including a talk with Song Exploder’s Hrishikesh Hirway.

Then following on May 28 at Brussels, Belgium’s l’Ancienne Belgique, there will be a series of discussions and film screenings celebrating the life of the late filmmaker Harry Everett Smith’s 100th birthday. On New Year’s Eve 2022, Elverum contributed a rare Mount Eerie title “Huge Fire” to the Tokyo label 7 e.p.’s end-of-year compilation record, COLORS.

Mount Eerie U.S. Tour Dates

5/5 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church Sanctuary @

5/6 Brooklyn, NY – Pioneer Works

5/7 Round Top, NY – Glen Falls House $

5/9 Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

