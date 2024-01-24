Tattoo Artist, Kat Von D, Goes To Trial Due To Claims She Copied Parts Of Famous Miles Davis Portrait

Home News Ryan Freund January 24th, 2024 - 4:58 PM

The trial involving world-renowned tattoo artist Kat Von D is in process, all of it being centered around whether the jury can decide if Von D violated the fair use doctrine in replicating parts of a famous Miles Davis portrait. Von D was present in court on January 23rd when the trial kicked off. The trial focuses on a photo taken in 1989 by photographer Jeffrey Sedlik where he captured jazz star Miles Davis looking directly into a camera with his finger held to his lips mimicking a “shh” motion. According to Loudwire The photo originally appeared on the cover of JAZZIZ magazine in 1989, and Sedlike registered a trademark on the photo with the U.S. Copyright Office in 1994.

The legal conflict started when Von D posted a picture to her Instagram account that showcased a tattoo of Miles Davis’s portrait on her friend Blake Farmer’s arm. The 2017 post was captioned “Can’t believe this is the first time I’ve gotten to tattoo a portrait of #MilesDavis. Thank you Blake for letting me tattoo you!”. The tattoo caught the attention of Sedlik who would end up filing a lawsuit for illegally replicating his copyrighted photo through a tattoo.

In the trial, Kat Von D‘s defense via her lawyer is that she did not replicate the portrait identically therefore the photo’s copyrited elements were not replicated and not used for commercial purposes. The opposing side of Sedlik is claiming that the tattoo “infringed on his copyrighted work based on unauthorized reproduction, distribution, display, and derivative use” due to Von D’s post accumulating 100,000 likes.