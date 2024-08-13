Kat Von D Shares Mesmerizing New Single & Video “Truth In Reverse”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 13th, 2024 - 11:50 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Multi-talented singer, songwriter and artist Kat Von D has released her newest single, “Truth in Reverse” and it was penned by Von D in collaboration with notable songwriter Ferras. The artist’s signature blend of disco goth, heavily influenced by synthwave, goth, new wave, post-punk and other iconic electronic sounds of the 80s, sets her music apart.

The artist‘s lyrics, born from her experiences of love, darkness, and vulnerability, aim to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. Although the themes of her music may be dark, the music itself is unforgettable and will prove timeless.

Von D‘s upcoming new album, My Side of the Mountain, drops on September 20. Listeners can pre-save the album today and order exclusive vinyl in red glass and grey marble variants though the artist’s official website.

