Cult of Luna Release Mesmerizing New Song “Into The Night”

Home News Audrey Herold January 12th, 2022 - 9:45 PM

Swedish heavy metal band, Cult of Luna, have released their new single, “Into The Night.” The track is off of their upcoming fourth album, The Long Road North. This new record is said to be some of the band’s best work yet. The song is about a difficult relationship, lovers that can’t seem to see eye to eye. The band’s vocalist, Fredrik Kihlberg’s vocals are beautifully raspy and eerie, adding an ominous feel to the song. Lyrically, the song is genius as well, stand out lines include “you vanished in plain sight” and “I see your face dissolve in the rain.” On to the music, let’s just say its another remarkable aspect of the song. Throughout the track is driven by the gorgeous instrumental. It starts off slow, then ends heavy.

According to vocalist Kihlberg,

‘Into the Night’ is about the search for something or someone that’s been lost. It’s about being in the state between conscious and unconscious, awake and dreaming. Seeing, hearing and experiencing things and not knowing if it’s real or imagination.”

The Long Road North is the follow up album to the band’s 2021, The Raging River. This next album is said to be “big” and “cinematic.” Ultimately, it’s an album about life and the growth that the band’s gone through over the last couple of years. As guitarist Johannes Persson says, “The road is long and the end is uncertain.”

Cult of Luna’s The Long Road North is out February 11. See below for the album’s full track list.

THE LONG ROAD NORTH TRACK LISTING:

1 – Cold Burn

2 – The Silver Arc

3 – Beyond I

4 – An Offering to the Wild

5 – Into the Night

6 – Full Moon

7 – The Long Road North

8 – Blood Upon Stone

9 – Beyond II