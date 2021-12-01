Cult Of Luna Share Ethereal New Song And Video “Cold Burn”, The Long Road North Out February 11

Home News Skyy Rincon December 1st, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Swedish heavy metal band Cult of Luna return with the release of their new song and accompanying music video for “Cold Burn”. The band’s forthcoming album The Long Road North serves as the follow-up to 2021’s The Raging River EP and will be released on February 11, 2022 featuring guest appearances from Canadian-American composer Colin Stetson, Christian Mazzalai and Laurent Brancowitz of Phoenix among many more.

The band will also be embarking on an extensive European tour in 2022 with French post-black metal band Alcest, British hardcore punk band Svalbard, American post-rock band Caspian and American shoegaze band Holy Fawn. North American tour dates are coming soon but have yet to be announced. Tickets can be purchased from the band’s website.

The video previews a gaming experience that will accompany the release of the album; both the video and game were designed and created by Linus Johansson. It will be interactive, immersive and based on the lead single.

Cult of Luna’s vocalist and guitarist Johannes Persson said of the album: “It’s a big and cinematic sounding album,” He continued, “I think one of the reasons why we have been able to be so productive the last couple of years is that we have been consistently writing from the heart. We have let our instincts guide us, and I think it’s getting clearer where we are heading.”

Back in December 2020, Cult of Luna released “Three Bridges“, giving fans a taste of The Raging River EP which featured a guest appearance from American singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan.