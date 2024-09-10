Refused Announce Breakup & Farewell Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 10th, 2024 - 2:22 PM

From 1991 to 1998, Swedish hardcore punk band Refused revolutionized the genre and inspired legions of hardcore, alt-rock and metal bands to push the boundaries of their artistic expression and political awareness. After reuniting in 2012, today the band officially announce the end of their influential run and share plans for a farewell tour that will mark the Refused‘s final performances in the United States and Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. local time at www.officialrefused.com/live.

While talking about the upcoming tour, David Sandström says: “We were supposed to do this in June. Roll out our modest farewell run, starting with the Rosendal Garden Party in Stockholm and then doing a few shows here and there before calling it quits end of year. The rehearsals had been magnificent, the vibe was great and two days before the show we played a secret show at Kulturhuset Femman in Uppsala. There were no pictures taken and it wasn’t filmed but it was a great show in front of maybe 60 local scenesters. We hung out afterwards, I had a few beers and me and Dennis, still vegan and basically straight edge, traded stupid stories about bands we love. It was a fine evening. Next morning I get a call from Dennis’ wife and a couple of tumultuous hours later it’s confirmed that he’s had a heart attack at the hotel.”

The drummers adds: “We gave it several shots between 2012 and 2024. We all have different takes on how it went and what the legacy of the reformed band will be, but personally I felt we couldn’t quite agree on what we were supposed to do musically, and we were still struggling with that when the pandemic hit. Kristofer felt that he’d done what he wanted to do and left the band in august of 2020 and although there was a delayed effect to the death blow, a death blow it was.”

Refused Farewell Tour Dates

3/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

3/23 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

3/25 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

3/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

3/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

3/29 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

3/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

4/1 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

4/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

4/4 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

4/5 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

4/7 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

4/8 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

4/10 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

Photo Credit: Owen Ela