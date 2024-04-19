Freakout Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Black Lips, A Place To Bury Strangers, The Black Angels & More

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 19th, 2024 - 4:14 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Seattle’s Freakout Festival has revealed their lineup for their 2024 festival. According to a recent press release, this year will feature performances from Black Lips, A Place To Bury Strangers, The Black Angels, and more!

This year’s headlining acts have been keeping themselves busy up until now. The Black Angels are also headlining the Austin Psych Festival on April 27th, and A Place To Bury Strangers has released two new singles in the past few months, titled “Change Your God” and “Chasing Colors.” Fans are certainly excited to see them take the stage once again at Freakout.

The festival will also feature Latin-American talent like Grammy-award winning La Santa Cecilia, who will also be headlining the event, as well as Marina Fages and Descartes A Kant. There are many European artists performing this year as well, like Howlin’ Jaws, Ménades, JOUJOU, and more!

It’s clear that the festival is sticking to its roots by featuring many artists that made today’s vibrant rock scene what it is. Martin Rev (of Suicide) is one of this year’s headliners as well, which is sure to bring the festival to life.

Freakout will be happening from November 7th to November 10th in the Ballard/Fremont neighborhoods of Seattle. With a lineup like this, it’s guaranteed to be an exciting event!

