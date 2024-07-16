A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New Album Synthesizer For October 2024 Release, Share Lead Single & Video “Disgust”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 16th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

A Place To Bury Strangers has returned with the announcement of a brand new studio album entitled Synthesizer. The record, which marks their seventh full-length, is set to arrive later this year on October 4 via Dedstrange. To offer listeners a sneak peak of what can be expected from the new album, the band has released their noisy lead single “Disgust” alongside an equally dynamic music video.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, frontman Oliver Ackermann commented, “‘Disgust’ is a song I wrote that was inspired by the way I used to perform ‘Got That Feeling,’ a song by my old band Skywave. There was a long riding open note on the bass that enabled me to play the whole part with my fist in the air. I wrote this song just on open strings so it could be played with just one hand: dumb and fun.”

A Place To Bury Strangers will be hitting the road this fall alongside Stella Rose, YHWH Nailgun and Pop Music Fever Dream as special guests. The North American tour will kick off with a show on October 25 at Black Cat in Washington D.C. The trek will also take them through North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington before ending with a performance at The Pearl in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 9. The band is included on the lineup for Freakout Festival alongside Black Lips, The Black Angels, Shabazz Palaces and more.

Synthesizer Tracklist

1. Disgust

2. Don’t Be Sorry

3. Fear Of Transformation

4. Join The Crowd

5. Bad Idea

6. You Got Me

7. It’s Too Much

8. Plastic Future

9. Have You Ever Been In Love

10. Comfort Never Comes

A Place To Bury Strangers Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

10/25 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat &

10/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings &

10/27 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle &

10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl &

10/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak &

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Levitation &

11/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

11/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

11/4 – San Francisco, CA @ GAMH Psyched Fest #

11/7 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

11/8 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival

11/9 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

% w/ Stella Rose

& w/ YHWH Nailgun

# w/ Pop Music Fever Dream