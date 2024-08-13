A Place To Bury Strangers Share Dynamic New Single & Video “You Got Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 13th, 2024 - 12:20 PM

A Place To Bury Strangers has dropped their new single and video, “You Got Me,” from their forthcoming seventh album, Synthesizer, out October 4 via Dedstrange. “You Got Me” is a representative of a photograph from a perfect summer of love, lust, breaking out from the pack and getting lost in the night. In the middle of the track, a field recording from one of those kinds of days on the beach can be heard as a 747 barrels through the sky overhead.

Synthesizer is the title of the album but it is also a physical entity, a synthesizer made specifically for A Place to Bury Strangers’s seventh album. In an era of making music where there is so little of do it yourself and so much is left up to AI, never setting foot in a practice room or a home studio, making something that feels deliberately chaotic, messy and human, is entirely the point. Synthesizer is a record that celebrates sounds that are spontaneous and natural, the kind of music that can only come from collaboration and community.