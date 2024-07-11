Tove Lo & Bebe Rexha Join Kylie Minogue On Collaborative New Single “My Oh My”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2024 - 2:17 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to nme.com, Kylie Minogue has shared her latest dance single, “My Oh My,” which features artists Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo. The new single comes after all three artists shared a clip on their social media accounts featuring a snippet of music from the track earlier this week.

The single nods at Minogue’s hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ with a “la la la” refrain. Produced by Steve Mac, who has worked with the likes of Calvin Harris, Little Mix, The Saturdays, Ed Sheeran, One Direction and P!nk. While talking about the song, Mac says that “the song is destined to be a summer dance floor favorite.”

