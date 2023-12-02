DaBaby Says Losing $200 Million Over AIDS Comments At Rolling Loud Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Home News Jordan Rizo December 2nd, 2023 - 12:21 PM

As documented in February of 2021, DaBaby had a major career-damaging moment. According to NME, the North Carolina rapper got on stage at Rolling Loud and went off on a tangent that was justifiably deemed homophobic. For example, in his rant, DaBaby shamelessly urges people to keep it “real” by lighting their phone flash lights in the air if they have steered away from same-sex sexual activities. Even more, he goes on to rant about AIDS in an extremely negative and harmful manner. Without a doubt, the rapper’s rant suggests his dislike for gay rights and alludes to a homophobic attitude and commentary.

Although this incident happened in 2021, DaBaby can be a prime example of what it means to grow as a person, and learn from one’s mistakes. As noted in NME, on Shannon Sharpay’s podcast, DaBaby reflected back on the repercussions he faced in consequence of his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud. The popular rapper discloses how that rant in itself lost him $200 million dollars in his career, which he was not able to accept until very recently.

For instance, DaBaby mentions how right after the commentary, he was still not very willing to look inwards and see where he was at fault. Instead, DaBaby tried fighting the backlash, and felt that he had gotten robbed. Now, as NME includes, DaBaby openly shares, “”Where would I be mentally and spiritually if I wasn’t forced to sit my ass down and self-reflect?”. In this case, the new and insightful outlook DaBaby has developed over the years has allowed him to see where he went wrong, and to feel lucky he experienced that in order to grow as a person and avoid making the same mistakes in the future.