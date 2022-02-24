Kanye West Joined By Marilyn Manson, DaBaby, Pusha T And More At Donda 2 Premiere Event

Home News Roy Lott February 24th, 2022 - 8:04 AM

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard

Ye held his Donda 2 listening event in Miami last night with a star-studded lineup. The event included appearances from Migos and Jack Harlow who both appear on the new album. He also did his recent single “Eazy” with the Game and Pusha T arrived to perform “Diet Coke,” the recent single that Ye co-produced.

Later in the show, Ye performed songs from the first Donda including “Jail,” in which the rapper was joined by Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. He also did “Off The Grid” with Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti and performed the recent single “City Of Gods” with Fivio and Alicia Keys.

While there were many technical difficulties, the spectacle was one to not forget. Donda 2 is only available to stream via a stem player made by Ye. The stem player lets the user create their own unique experience with songs from the album. The stem player is currently priced at $200, with Ye already selling over 10,000 players. Fans can purchase it here.

Along with the album event, he also released more clothing items to purchase for his collaboration with GAP. Dubbed YEEZY GAP, the collection is engineered by Balenciaga with pieces ranging from $140-$440. Fans can preorder items from the collection on its website.

Ye will be headlining Coachella this year, alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. The two-weekend festival takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, CA.

